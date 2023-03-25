A MIX of interstate and NSW auctioneers vying for a trophy and ribbon are among the not-to-missed line-up of competitions that will kick off the opening days of the Sydney Royal Show next month.
But, it's not just a ribbon that the 19 young auctioneers are chasing during the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association NSW and National Young Auctioneers Competitions.
They are showcasing the broad range of talent and professionalism of rural Australia's agency industry.
Many of these auctioneers use the competition as a stepping stone in their career - some chase promotions within the big pastoral houses, while others buy into or set up their own independent businesses.
This year there are 10 agents competing in the NSW finals and hoping to snaffle the John Weekes Memorial trophy, while nine agents from five states will battle it out in the national final for the prestigious Prosser Cup.
Competitors are required to sell three steers and are given a score for each steer by a panel of three judges.
The competition is judged on the competitors' diction, values, voice and manner.
They must also establish their own presence and unique style to make a memorable performance worthy of a title.
The selling draw is chosen at random at the competition dinner the previous night.
The winner of the state final take home a host of prizes including $500 in prize money and an auctioneer's gavel from The Land. The winner and runner-up also gain a place at the following year's national competition.
The NSW final includes the Highly Commended Max Bailey Award.
Up for grabs for the national winner is a travel credit towards a Quadrant Ag Tour, compliments of Quadrant Ag Tours. The national winner will also take home the prestigious Prosser Cup, ALPA National Young Auctioneers belt buckle and an auctioneer's gavel from The Land.
National competitors have the chance to win the NAB Team Shield sponsored by National Australia Bank, awarded to the state with the highest total score. Each team member wins $250 courtesy of NAB.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
