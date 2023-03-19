The Top of the Drop weaner sale, hosted by Ray White, Dorrigo, sold 1226 steers and heifers for an average of 401 cents a kilogram, or $1175 a head, with the top-priced pen making 502c/kg.
Tim Bayliss, Ray White Dorrigo said the sale was now an established event on the calendar and cattle from the Dorrigo Plateau earned and maintained an excellent reputation for the quality of type and carcase.
The first 11 pens of steers in the sale ranged in weight from 317kg to 389kg while their prices ranged from 405c/kg to 436c/kg.
There were 331 steers in the 250 to 300kg section, ranging in price between 305c/kg to 502c/kg, averaging 485c/kg. In the 300-350kg section, prices ranged from 350c/kg to 446c/kg, averaging 417c/kg. Steers from 350kg to 400kg topped at 434c/kg and averaged 404.8c/kg. The lowest price in this weight range was 350c/kg.
The top price in the sale ring was a pen of 25 Eaglehawk Angus blood steers, averaging 257 kilograms in weight, offered by Paraweena Highland Cattle Co, which made 502c/kg.
Mr Bayliss said the steers were part of a draft of 99 bred on Paraweena's Willow Tree district property and then moved to their property at Hernani near Ebor for a three-week weaning program.
Overall Paraweena offered 99 steers and heifers that had an average weight of 247kg and returned an average of 431.6 c/kg.
The volume vendor on the day was Paul, Nada and Joe Gibbins, Ag Services, from Coffs Harbour, with 302 Angus weaners averaging 400.5c/kg.
The Schwartz family's The Ponds Farming Company, Dorrigo Mountain Top with 88 head averaging 400.7c/kg.
Volume buyers added a foundation to the sale with Bob Jamieson Agencies' Bronson McLeay organising new homes for about 400 head.
Also with an extended shopping list was Nutrien Taroom, Queensland, with 160 head averaging 438.6 c/kg.
Ray White Rural, Dorrigo, acting on behalf of several clients, secured 190 head, including large numbers from the yarding of heifers.
Brian and Christine Hill, Hysant, Ebor, was another large vendor with 93 head averaging 304kg, returning 406.2c/kg.
Scott Fitzgerald, Pacific View, [yes, he can see the Pacific from his property] Dorrigo Mountain, bought 75 Angus and Shorthorn steers to stock his property and to capitalise on around 250mm of rainfall over the "last few months".
Mr Fitzgerald said his mix of Kikuyu, ryegrass, and clover pastures needed chewing down.
It [the pasture] just goes crazy in this heat," he said.
Graham Holden and Alison Raymond, Dorrigo sold 43 Angus weaners for an average of 434.3c/kg, averaging 306kg.
Partridge Rural Enterprises, Amaroo, Deer Vale sold 67 head averaging 418.9c.kg and bought 27 heifers averaging 432c/kg.
Heifers in the 200-250kg weight range sold from 230c/kg to 385c/kg, averaging 330.8c/kg for 136 head. In the 250 to 300kg section, 199 heifers sold between 240c/kg to 460c/kg for an average of 331c/kg.
Brett Gibson, Gangara, Dorrigo, whose family have been on the same property for 120 years, bought a pen of seven heifers offered by the Gibbins family for 350c/kg.
Mr Gibson said he runs about 100 cows, and the heifers were the type he believed would do well in his herd.
Mr Bayliss said he was "extremely pleased" with the sale result and March weaners sales would be a permanent fixture for the district.
He said the spread of buyers indicated the reputation the cattle was earning, and it also reflected the focus on the use of better genetics by cattle producers in the area.
