The Land
Home/Markets

Dorrigo's 1228 weaners average 401c/kg

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
March 19 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Fitzgerald, Pacific View, Dorrigo, bought 75 Angus and Shorthorn steers at the Dorrigo Top of the Drop weaner sale. Picture by Simon Chamberlain.

The Top of the Drop weaner sale, hosted by Ray White, Dorrigo, sold 1226 steers and heifers for an average of 401 cents a kilogram, or $1175 a head, with the top-priced pen making 502c/kg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.