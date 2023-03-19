There were 331 steers in the 250 to 300kg section, ranging in price between 305c/kg to 502c/kg, averaging 485c/kg. In the 300-350kg section, prices ranged from 350c/kg to 446c/kg, averaging 417c/kg. Steers from 350kg to 400kg topped at 434c/kg and averaged 404.8c/kg. The lowest price in this weight range was 350c/kg.