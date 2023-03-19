The Land
NTCA's David Connolly rips into Albanese on live exports and trading off ag

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
March 20 2023 - 6:30am
The issue of live export was a hot topic at the NTCA's 38th annual conference. Picture via Shutterstock.

The lack of trust northern cattle producers have in the Albanese Government's promises it won't dish out the same fate to the live cattle trade that it is handing the sheep business was palpable at a major beef industry event in Darwin last week.

