Santa Gertrudis and Charolais weaners made $1180 to $1240/head. A total of 692 head sold, with an average weight of 282 kilograms and for an average price of 343.2 cents a kilo or in dollar terms, averaging $1027. Angus yearlings made up the bulk of that class, with 199 offered to average 343kg and 343.4c/kg, topping out at $151, averaging $1184. Black baldies sold to $1310/head.

