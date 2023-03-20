Expectations for a lift in the market after a wet weekend before the Tamworth Livestock Agents' regular store cattle sale were not met, with 3323 head yarded.
"There was not as much weight in the pens as seen after Christmas, and the younger cattle were impacted in particular," Davidson, Cameron and Company's Scott Newberry said.
He said a couple of Queensland-based buyers were active and were presented with some good opportunities.
"Despite up to 100mm of rain earlier in the week in many parts of the region, local buyers stood back, waiting to see some growth in the pastures and early sown oats."
The general trend through the market was cheaper than a fortnight ago, including the heifer offering.
The tops of the steers were a pen of Angus, account Noel Goodwin, Kennys Farm, Walcha selling for $1510.
Santa Gertrudis and Charolais weaners made $1180 to $1240/head. A total of 692 head sold, with an average weight of 282 kilograms and for an average price of 343.2 cents a kilo or in dollar terms, averaging $1027. Angus yearlings made up the bulk of that class, with 199 offered to average 343kg and 343.4c/kg, topping out at $151, averaging $1184. Black baldies sold to $1310/head.
Light Angus heifer weaners sold for $440 to $920/head with 622 yarded, averaging 255kg and a 306c/kg price average for a dollar average of $781. The heavy heifers ranged in price from $1080 to $1160/head, and the yearling classes sold to $1060/head.
With 156 yarded, they averaged 341kg and sold for an average of 295c/kg. Angus cows and calves with the cows back in calf made $3100 per unit while other cows and calves depastured to bulls sold $1850 to $2450/unit, and cross-bred cows and calves made 1920/unit.
Novine Pty Limited, Walcha sold 24 Shorthorn cows with calves, PTIC back in calf, to a Ben Nevis bull for $3100. Only 109 cows and calves were offered to make an average of 427c/kg or, in dollar terms, averaging $2366. PTIC cows sold to $1560/head, and a handy run of 79 Angus heifers PTIC sold for $1650/head. The heifers had an average weight of 460kg and averaged 358c/kg.
