Ewes from Mick Lisle's Malford flock have attained their second win in the first three years of the Walcha Merino Flock Ewe competition with 11 flocks under the scrutiny of the judges.
Mr Lisle won the first of the Walcha competitions, was the runner-up last year and then reversed those placings in this year's event.
He described his bloodline as mixed and has been breeding and using his rams for the past five years, choosing industry-leading sires to artificially breed with his selected ewes. Some of those rams have come from the Nerstane and Yalgoo flocks. He also classes his flock and has done for the past six years.
While accepting his broadribbon, Mr Lisle said the more benchmarking he could use in determining the progress of his breeding programs, the better.
His breeding objective is maintaining body weight bodyweight and micron count while increasing the average fleece weight.
The judges included Mick Corkhill, Grassy Creek Merinos, Reids Flat, AWN's Tamworth-based sheep, wool and stud stock specialist, Scott Thrift, with Bateson Pittman, Glenburnie Merino stud, and Walcha as the associate judge.
"At the end of the day, the main idea is making money out of our sheep, and that's what we considered today," Mr Corkhill said.
"We measure almost everything we do; why don't we do more (measurements) with our sheep," he said.
Mr Corkhill complimented all of the Walcha competition entrants on their lambing percentages. "They are way better than down our way," he said.
He also praised the Walcha woolgrower entrants for the presentation of their flocks, particularly after a challenging year where the battle with internal parasites and flies had been arduous.
The Malford flock of about 2700 ewes lambed 103 per cent in 2022, 95pc in 2021 and 114pc in 2020. Mr Lisle said his flock typically scans (for pregnancy testing) at 140pc. They cut an average fleece weight of 4.9 kilograms with a micron of 16.9 in the adult sheep. The Malford lambs had a 16.1 average micron and cut 4.2kg of wool at ten-and-a-half months.
Ted Fenwicke, Bywell Grazing Company, Walcha with his Nerstane-blood flock was in second place. Mr Fenwicke has been using Nerstane rams for 16 years and shares the flock classing duties with Nerstane co-principal Hamish McLaren. He exhibited almost 320 202-drop ewes that had been culled at a rate of 37pc to the judges.
The Bywell flock has an adult micron count of 17.4, and those sheep have an average wool cut of 4.65kg. The average fibre diameter of the lambs was 16.1m, and the average fleece weight was 3.43kg.
Mr Fenwicke described his flock's breeding objective as producing a robust sheep with good conformation while producing high-quality, stylish wool. His maiden ewes are shorn with nine months of wool, while the lambs are shorn with 10 months growth of fleece.
Henry King, Waterloo Station, Walcha, whose family has been using Yalgoo genetics for more than 20 years, was placed third. Mr King is the flock classer and uses Yalgoo rams and breeding rams within the flock using Yalgoo artificial insemination (AI) sires.
Mr King displayed about 1000 of his October-shorn 2020 drop ewes for the competition and works on a 25pc culling regime. His lambing percentage in 2020 was 110pc, 90pc in 2021 and 93pc in 2022.
Mr Thrift said the owners of the flocks in the competition had endured a challenging recent 12 months with the wet season and the handicap of increased worm burdens and fly strike waves.
Woolbrook-district studmaster and NSW Stud Merino Breeders' Association president Hamish McLaren, Nerstane, complimented his Walcha-district colleagues and noted the age of the flock masters who entered their sheep.
"Ted Fenwicke (who was placed second this year and won the comp last year), at 53 years, is the oldest in the group of woolgrowers on show today.
Mr McLaren said it was a great example of the interest and effort made by the woolgrowers in the Walcha district.
