Malford wins Walcha Flock Ewe competition

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
March 21 2023 - 6:00am
Mick Lisle, Malford, Walcha with his Walcha Flock Ewe competition broadribbon, awarded by judge Mick Corkhill, Grassy Creek Merinos, Reids Flat. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

Ewes from Mick Lisle's Malford flock have attained their second win in the first three years of the Walcha Merino Flock Ewe competition with 11 flocks under the scrutiny of the judges.

