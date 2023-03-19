The Land
Yass heifers sell to $1350

Updated March 20 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 10:30am
Tom McGregor, Elders, Goulburn, with the best presented heifers - 28 Angus, weighing 295.5kg sold by Pine Ridge Angus, Canberra, for $1200. Photo: SELX Yass

The offering of 2852 mixed sex weaners at SELX Yass last Friday saw prices lift beyond what had been thought possible at the start of the sale.

