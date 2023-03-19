The offering of 2852 mixed sex weaners at SELX Yass last Friday saw prices lift beyond what had been thought possible at the start of the sale.
In a yarding dominated by Angus and Angus cross weaners, the MLA market report stated "the market sold to a dearer trend than most expected but was considerably cheaper than the corresponding sale last year."
Tom McGregor, Elders, Goulburn, confirmed that opinion, and said the quality was excellent throughout the yarding, with the heavier pens attracting a lot of interest.
"The prices were much better than we expected," Mr McGregor said.
"With the fires, the very hot days and dry paddocks, there was a bit of nervousness at the start of the sale, but it picked up once the sale started and buyers could see the quality of the weaners on offer.
"The lighter weight calves sold extremely well, with buyers looking at dollars per head rather than cents per kilogram."
Weaner steers under 200kg sold from $870 to $1060 (612c/kg), while those up to 280kg ranged from $1070 to $1405 with those over 300kg sold to $1480.
Medium weight Angus heifers $660 to $1265, while those weighing 300kg and heavier sold from $1060 to $1350.
The best presented pen of steers where the 14 Angus weighing 367kg and sold by J and P Stevenson, for $1480, while F and D Walsh, Taralga, sold 46 Angus weighing 322kg for $1425 and WJ McKell and Son, Goulburn, sold 30 Poll Herefords weighing 340kg for $1280.
There was keen local support in competition with the southern tablelands and southwest slopes restockers.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
