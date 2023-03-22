CONFIDENCE in the NSW cattle market may have turned the corner as agents report better than expected results at weaner and store sales in the past week.
The influence of Queensland buyers at the annual northern NSW weaner sales, coupled with renewed local confidence at sales in central and southern NSW has firmed up the market.
Tom McGregor, Elders Yass, said the prices paid during the weaner sale at South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass, last Friday were much better than anticipated right from the opening of the auction.
"With the very hot and dry conditions, buyers were a bit nervous at the start, but gained confidence when they realised the quality of the cattle."
Mr McGregor noted with the upcoming weaner sales across the south, prices could become tight if it didn't rain.
It was a similar story at the monthly Forbes store cattle sale last Friday where a big chunk of the market were weaners.
Forbes Livestock and Agency Company director Tim Mackay said the competition on the weaner heifers was much better than expected.
"I'd estimated the heifer market was $60 to $80 a head better than other store sales in this part of the state in the past fortnight," Mr Mackay said.
Queensland buyers have dominated during recent north coast weaner sales, with calves travelling west of St George and north to Winton with the Roma district particularly keen on Euro/Bos indicus calves.
At the Casino sale, Hereford steers went over the border to Killarney for finishing, staying within the EU system, while weaner heifers also found a ready home in central Queensland.
Brodie Budd, Wandoan, Qld, is a regular buyer of northern NSW cattle and said the season for backgrounding had been on a knife edge with recent fires, but 100mm of rain over eight days last week was "just what the doctor ordered".
"As it is, this is our best grass growing month," he said.
"But right now it is just magnificent.
"The price correction we have now in the market had to come.
"We were all eating caviar and looking at our gold watches but now we'll go back to eating sandwiches and checking the time on our phone."
Feedlot buyer Kevin Flack from Casino Livestock Enterprises said 90 per cent of his trade was headed north into Queensland.
"The further north you go the better it gets but at the moment there's not a lot of access and that's restricting cattle coming out of the north," Mr Flack said.
"The western Barkly is very wet. But it's been a ripping season - amazing.
