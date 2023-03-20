The Land
Home/News

Merino ewe competition winner goes to Gunning flock

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated March 21 2023 - 11:10am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ally Jaffrey, Nutrien wool specialist, Crookwell, and coordinator of the flock ewe championship with the winner Campbell Basnett, Gunning, and his Bogo-blood maiden ewes.

"I want to breed ewes which are punching out a lot of wool," Campbell Basnett said when presenting his Bogo-blood maiden ewes as a finalist in the 8th annual ANZ and NSW SMBA Southern Tablelands flock ewe championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.