"I want to breed ewes which are punching out a lot of wool," Campbell Basnett said when presenting his Bogo-blood maiden ewes as a finalist in the 8th annual ANZ and NSW SMBA Southern Tablelands flock ewe championship.
"The micron is where I want it to be and I think these ewes have grown out pretty well, they are an even and consistent line of ewes and I don't see a problem with getting them in lamb."
Mr Basnett and his wife Jo, had previously been successful in winning the ANZ Gunning Merino ewe competition.
Their April-shorn ewes had been classed at 18pc by Bogo studmaster Mal Peake, and the fibre diameter for fleece lines in 2022 was 18 micron.
Judges of the championship where Sally Martin, Sheep MetriX, Young and John McGrath, sheep and wool speacilist, Ararat, Victoria, along with associate Joe Carlon, Queenlee, Salisbury Plains.
When making her assessment of the Basnett-bred flock, Mrs Martin said the ewes certainly reflect the quality of the rams bought from the Bogo stud, Cootamundra.
But she suggested future purchases should be targeting rams with higher ASBV breeding values and especially focusing on fleece weight.
Second in the championship and sponsored by Virbac was the Carrabungla-blood, October-shorn flock bred by Casper McDonald and his parents, Gavin and Shireen.
Their ewes had been classed by Ben McIntosh at 22pc, and those ewes are joined to terminal sires.
The fleece lines of the 2022 shearing measured 17.5 micron, while their hogget lines measured 16 micron.
The Encouragement Award was presented to Ben and Toyha Johnson, Boorowa, for their Koonwarra-blood March-shorn maiden ewes.
Classed by Jono Merriman, to 30pc, the fibre diameter of the fleece lines was 18 micron for the 2022 clip.
The People's Choice was awarded to Campbell and Jo Basnett, Nerrugundah, Gunning, while the second People's Choice was presented to the Dymock family, Boorowa.
The success of the junior judging competition continued with secondary students from six secondary schools competed under the guidance of Michael Lowe and Shannon Arnall, Crookwell.
Mr Lowe said 60 students took part and it was encouraging to hear the amount of terminology they had picked up.
"We had been explaining the terms used when talking about sheep and wool and it was wonderful to see such great interest in the sheep," he said.
"I hope some of them will see agriculture as a good long term career, not just the sheep and wool industry."
The winner sash was presented to Sienna Manning, Trinity Catholic College, Goulburn, while the first runner up was Joel Cicciari, St Stanislaus' College, Bathurst, and the third runner up was Katelyn Woods, Crookwell High School.
The Encouragement Award was presented to Dan Minehan, Hennessy Catholic College, Young.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
