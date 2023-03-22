DEMAND for quality heavy lambs went up a notch in the past week and as a result price averages picked up, too.
The NSW Heavy Lamb Indicator was dearer at 728 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) early this week.
Markets such as Wagga Wagga, Forbes and Dubbo had the lion's share of the lambs contributing to the indicator, but their individual saleyard averages sat either on par or higher than many other NSW centres.
Scott Newberry, Davidson Cameron and Company, Tamworth, said the better quality lambs were notably dearer at the local prime sale on Monday.
"Anything that was well finished and 24 kilograms-plus was dearer," he said.
Mr Newberry said the market was not as strong on lambs lacking finish. He said most heavy lambs had been grain finished.
"As the season cut out, I imagine most of those lambs would have been on grain after Christmas last year," he said.
In the Central West more lambs were rolling into the saleyards as the paddock feed starts to wane.
Luke Whitty from Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company, Forbes, said with the floods last year much of the feed on the river flats had been wiped out.
"Those river flats would normally run lambs, but we are not seeing as much of that this year," he said.
"To bring a lamb up to the heavier weights it means putting them on grain or pellets which is expensive and so many people are getting their lambs to 50kg (liveweight) and taking the money."
He said the price gap between well finished lambs and plainer types had become more severe.
"The market's firm at about $180 to $230 for the top quality lambs, but it drops right off for plainer pens to be back around $120 to $130," he said.
Mr Whitty estimated about 40 per cent of the lamb yarding was very good, while the balance were plainer which had not been fed and wouldn't yield as well.
"If we can get some rain and the global demand situation improves, I think we'll see a much more positive market during the next six months," he said.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
