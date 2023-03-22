The Land
Home/Markets

Gap between best lambs and plain lambs widens

KB
By Karen Bailey
March 23 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agent Scott Newberry with Ray Swain, Glen Alvion, Carroll, who sold second-cross lambs for $230 at Tamworth. Picture by Michelle Mawhinney.

DEMAND for quality heavy lambs went up a notch in the past week and as a result price averages picked up, too.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.