A bull has sold at the Landfall Angus annual autumn sale for $240,000.
Dunoon Angus stud, Holbrook, snapped up Landfall Pheasantry S1755 at Landfall Angus' sale on Monday.
The August 2021-drop bull was sired by Te Mania Pheasantry P1479 and out of Landfall Eline Q835.
Its TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values included +1.9 kilograms birth weight, +48kg 200-day weight, +89kg 400-day weight, +118kg 600-day weight, as well as +4.7 centimetres scrotal size, +12.5 square centimetres eye muscle area and +6.3 per cent intramuscular fat.
The bull was sold as part of the stud's 2023 autumn bull sale at Launceston, Tas, where 260 bulls were offered.
The bull's price fell $40,000 short of the current Australian record price for an Angus bull set at the 2021 Millah Murrah Angus bull sale when Millah Murrah Rocket Man R38 sold for $280,000.
Other high prices at the sale included $46,000 for Lot 67, $45,000 for Lot 157, $38,000 for Lot 2, and $36,000 each for Lot 11 and Lot 17.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions Tasmania.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
