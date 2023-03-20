The Land
Launceston stud, Landfall, sold Landfall Pheasantry S1755 for $240,000

By Rachel Simmonds
Updated March 20 2023 - 6:54pm, first published 4:00pm
Tasmanian Angus stud, Landfall, has sold Landfall Pheasantry S1755, for $240,000 to Dunoon Angus at its annual autumn sale. Picture by AuctionsPlus

A bull has sold at the Landfall Angus annual autumn sale for $240,000.

