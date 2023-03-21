There were 1002 steers in the 200kg to 280kg weight range, and their prices ranged from 320c/kg to 514c/kg with an average of 455c/kg. In dollar terms, the prices went from $668 to $1289, averaging $1120. In the following weight range - 280kg to 330kg, 598 steers were priced between 320c/kg to 462c/kg, averaging 430c/kg. The top dollar in this range was $1393, averaging $1305. The best price of the day in the steers was $1768/head in the small offering of 34 400kg to 500kg, which averaged $1623.