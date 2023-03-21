The Land
Armidale top weaners to 514 cents a kilo

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
March 21 2023 - 11:00am
David Taylor, manager of Wiluna, Wandsworth, with his daughter Jessica. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

Almost 2050 weaner steers and 1053 heifers were auctioned at Monday's Top Of The Range weaner and breeder sale at Armidale, with top-selling steers making between 420 cents a kilogram to 440c/kg.

