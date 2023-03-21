Almost 2050 weaner steers and 1053 heifers were auctioned at Monday's Top Of The Range weaner and breeder sale at Armidale, with top-selling steers making between 420 cents a kilogram to 440c/kg.
Harry Phillips, an auctioneer with Nutrien Armidale, quoted the market as "being dearer for the better end of the cattle offered".
"Especially the black cattle in the 300kg to 360kg range," Mr Phillips said. "Some of the steers in the 250kg to 300kg range sold for 450c/kg to 470c/kg; in the lighter weaners, around the 200kg mark, some sold to 500c/kg.
He said support from buyers in the Queensland districts of St George, Roma and Taroom was active and kept the auctioneers from the six selling agencies on their toes. He added that the Queensland buyers were active in the pens of crossbred steers.
There were 1002 steers in the 200kg to 280kg weight range, and their prices ranged from 320c/kg to 514c/kg with an average of 455c/kg. In dollar terms, the prices went from $668 to $1289, averaging $1120. In the following weight range - 280kg to 330kg, 598 steers were priced between 320c/kg to 462c/kg, averaging 430c/kg. The top dollar in this range was $1393, averaging $1305. The best price of the day in the steers was $1768/head in the small offering of 34 400kg to 500kg, which averaged $1623.
Blendee Partnership, Guyra, sold the top-priced pen of steers for 14, which sold for $1768.50 a head. Eco Produce, Armidale, sold 14 heifers for the top price of $1279/head.
A feature of the Armidale sale was the large lines of steers from one vendor.
David Taylor, manager of Wiluna, Wandsworth, owned by FS and J Spilsbury, trucked in a line of 116 steers, sired by Eastern Plains Angus stud, Guyra, bulls. One pen of 20 steers averaging 230kg made 502c/kg, while another pen of 29, averaging 256kg, made 478c/kg. He said while the season was holding well on Wiluna, selling weaners at this time of the year is part of the program in the herd of 380 cows.
Callum Schaefer, Fernhill, Guyra sold some good pens of Glenavon and Bald Blair blood steers: two pens of 23 steers weighing an average of 238kg and 248kg, respectively, made 488c/kg.
Barlow Park Partnership, Armidale sold a pen of 25 Angus steers, averaging 292kg for 448c/kg, while a pen of 14, averaging 253kg, made 462c/kg. Both pens were bought by Bob Jamieson Agencies, who were one of the most active buyers on the day.
MT and LE Newsome, Glen Eden, Dundee sold a pen of 25 Eaglehawk, and Sara Park Angus steers, averaging 339kg for 442c/kg, a pen of 51, averaging 301kg for 456c/kg and a pen of 22, averaging 269kg for 456c/kg.
Embokki Pastoral Company, Armidale, sold a pen of 16 Angus steers averaging 348kg, for 422c/kg, while L and A Turner, River View Armidale, sold a pen of 16 Angus steers, averaging 348kg for 422c/kg.
JE Gowen, Walcha, sold a pen of 17 Angus steers early in the sale, averaging 259kg for 472c/kg, while the Gowen family, Armidale, sold a pen of 13 Angus steers, averaging 256kg for 448c/kg.
BS and FJ Foster, Armidale sold a pen of 18 Angus steers, averaging 335kg for 418c/kg, while another pen of 11 Angus steers, averaging 270kg, made 456c/kg.
Hugh and Jane Fraser, Arran, Armidale, sold a pen of Angus-cross steers averaging 254kg, for 434c/kg and a pen of five Charolais-cross averaging 232kg, for 438c/kg.
Chandler Creek Pastoral Company, Wollomombi, sold a pen of 31 Hereford steers, averaging 274kg for 446c/kg, while a pen of 19, averaging 241kg, made 398c/kg. Another pen of 23, averaging 211kg, made 440c/kg.
Lighter weight heifers up to 200kg sold between 224c/kg to 328c/kg, averaging 304c/kg for the 71 offered.
In the heifers, ranging between 200kg to 280kg, 480 were yarded, with prices between 240c/kg to 362c/kg, averaging 324c/kg. In dollar terms, they ranged in price between $537 to $931, averaging $790.
In the 280kg to 330kg weight range, 229 heifers averaged 331c/kg. In dollar terms, the prices ranged from $708 to $1098, averaging $997.
