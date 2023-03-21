Hold onto your hats guys, here we go again! Or do we? Is this the Great Financial Crisis Mark II?
It may not be, but it is looking ominously like 2008.
The Americans and the Swiss authorities have already shown that they will move fast to protect bank customers, but it is much harder to protect investor confidence. That confidence has been looking shaky since well before the Silicon Valley Bank hit the wall.
The All Ordinaries index, at the time of writing, is down nearly five per cent from a year ago. But that is just the top 200 companies on the ASX - overwhelmingly the big banks, miners and energy companies.
In uncertain times, investors tend to avoid smaller companies more. Thus the small ordinaries index is down more than 16pc over a year. Micro-caps and start-ups tend to be shunned, and most initial public offers flop or are withdrawn. That's been happening.
Read More:
If there is a crisis, the real losses will not be the headline billions written off the paper value of the world's stock markets. It will be the inability of emerging companies to get the regular injections of cash they need before they achieve commercial scale.
If the likes of Australian Potash (ASX code APC), Trigg Minerals (TMG) and Neurizer (NRZ) run out of money, Australia will be at the mercy of overseas fertiliser suppliers for much longer.
Investment in cutting-edge agricultural science will dry up. Some of the lucky ones may be bought up very cheaply by some of the bigger established players but then small investors like the Punter will get little or nothing.
If there is a GFC Mark II, the prices of shares in major, well-run companies will also fall and there will be real bargains to be had. The Punter is glad that more than 25pc of his portfolio is cash and wishes it were more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.