UNE's $1.9m methane reduction project

By Newsroom
March 21 2023 - 6:00pm
According to Professor Julius van der Werf, one of the biggest problems the grazing sheep industry faces is a lack of equipment designed to regularly deliver anti-methanogenic supplements to animals on pasture.

The University of New England (UNE) will lead a ground-breaking research collaboration that will help the nation's sheep graziers overcome a vital barrier standing in the way of carbon neutrality, thanks to a $1.9 million grant from the Australian Government's Methane Reduction in Livestock Program (MERiL).

