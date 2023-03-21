The Land
Bovine Ephemeral Fever cases prompt renewed warning for cattle producers

By Newsroom
March 22 2023 - 6:00am
Cattle producers have been urged to stay alert for signs of 3 Day Sickness in their herd following confirmed cases in cattle in the Northern Tablelands and northwest of the state. File picture supplied

Local Land Services urges producers to stay alert for signs of 3 Day Sickness in their herd following confirmed cases in cattle in the Northern Tablelands and northwest of the state.

Local News

