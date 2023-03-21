Homegrown ideas and homegrown action was the theme of the Coonamble Country Women's Association morning tea, and with more than 50 women in attendance it was clear they wanted their voices heard.
Mothers with young children were the unabashed focus of the Coonamble CWA Women's Week event, with branch president Lenore Green welcoming the group by saying they were doing the most important job in the world, raising the future of the community.
"I know life can be extra isolating and just tough," she said.
"I hope today encourages you to ask for, and receive, the help you need."
Event facilitator, and branch member, Sharon Single said 'Home Grown' aimed to champion rural and remote mothers through local community action.
"Our rural and remote mums do it tougher than most," she said.
"While there are plenty of advantages to raising children in the bush, there are also challenges, including the accessibility of women's health services, socialisation and educational opportunities.
"If you can't get childcare it's difficult to show up at a town meeting, community group or training day."
Guest speaker Claire Booth was well received, the Dubbo based solicitor, Geurie farmer and mother, spoke openly and honestly about confidence, building community, the importance of self care and goals.
"You can achieve anything in your life in the next twenty years, if someone says to me they can't, I say just do it," she said.
Ms Booth said through her life there had been a number of women who had influenced and transformed her journey so it was important to pay that forward.
Speaker Libby Wilson from Croydon Training and Consulting said there were a number of programs that could be accessed for mothers in the community, and that today was a great first step to empowerment.
"It's so important that your children are here as equal participants in the community," she said.
"As women we are the connective tissue not only for our families, but for our communities."
Medical Negligence and personal injury lawyer Angela O'Reilly spoke of how mothers in rural and remote locations were entitled to the same standard of care as a city based woman.
"Women don't realise they have rights, and they should seek out information so they can make informed decisions," she said.
CWA Coonamble Evening Branch secretary Amanda Colwell said the event had been made possible through funding from the NSW Government Women's Week initiative.
"I think our event appealed because we had a clear plan on how the event would both inspire and empower women," she said.
"The CWA has a long track record of serving community and getting things done, it's our core business and why we volunteer."
Mrs Colwell said issues and ideas raised through the facilitated feedback session would be pulled together into a report for use by Coonamble community groups and organisations into the future.
"One thing that clearly came through was that holding inclusive, family friendly events at appropriate venues was important," she said.
"We had professional child carers on hand, and 25 children signed in.
"New community members and volunteers for Scouts Australia were also on hand with activities to ensure the children had a great day.
"Babies were also welcomed, and able to stay with their mothers during the event in a supportive environment.
"The Golf Club deck was perfect, pram accessible, with a large enclosed lawn and play area for the children."
