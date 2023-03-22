Not long after came the purchase of Parson Hill Hereford stud from Richard and Suzie Duddy, Goonoo Goonoo. The better horned Hereford bulls have come at a high price, not something Mr Hannigan has shirked, with prime examples being Red Hill Driven, Sugarloaf Haymaker and Battalion Black Hawk - the latter in partnership with the Monie family's Thornleigh Herefords at Inverell.