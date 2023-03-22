Franco Herefords, along with Parson Hill, will disperse at auction in Inverell on April 24.
Frank Hannigan with his wife Lorena, now deceased, started the stud in the 1980s several years after purchasing their first stud cow, with their first annual sale conducted at Woodview via Casino in 1997 and continued every year since.
Females - the main ingredient in any herd - were sourced from the dispersals of Widgiewa, St Gabriels, Gorian and Moorlands with further purchases from Injemira in 2000 that included $18,000 for Pearl R006 and $7000 for Cherry Ripe, going back to Moorlands.
Not long after came the purchase of Parson Hill Hereford stud from Richard and Suzie Duddy, Goonoo Goonoo. The better horned Hereford bulls have come at a high price, not something Mr Hannigan has shirked, with prime examples being Red Hill Driven, Sugarloaf Haymaker and Battalion Black Hawk - the latter in partnership with the Monie family's Thornleigh Herefords at Inverell.
"It has been interesting to note that the dearest bulls often end up paying for themselves many times over," Mr Hannigan said. "With good bulls you can sell semen. Their purchase is very economical for a stud business."
Franco Hereford cattle grow out in challenging coastal country and prove easy to fatten in the west, with a Franco-owned property in the Horton Valley proving the point that cattle from the coast "explode in frame, length and weight" when relocated.
"It's amazing the difference in the cattle when we send them west and inspect them a few months later," said Mr Hannigan.
The method to cattle selection at Franco has been to "stick with what you know" with culling based on objective analysis and an eye to good length, depth, bone and milking ability. And Females need femininity.
"We pay attention to skin and hair type. These qualities can be hard to find."
Good laid-in shoulders and head; length, udder and teat placement; good width in the vaginal area are all aspects that drive Mr Hannigan's choice of retaining or letting them go.
Growth is important but bone must be nuanced, with large-boned females often not milking as well as their dainty, finer-boned cousins.
While estimated breeding values at the 400- and 600-day weights are regarded as important some of the others like birth weight and milk are not, making phenotype and bloodline history more critical in the decision making process. However, Mr Hannigan does regard carcase EBVs as relevant measuring tools.
"When the male compliments these qualities then you are cooking with gas," Mr Hannigan says.
The dispersal comes as a response to aging.
"The time has come to confine my interests," he says.
The 200 breeding females, 30 two-year-old bulls and 15 yearling bulls will be auctioned by Paul Dooley at Inverell Regional Livestock Exchange.
