A NSW distillery has taken on the world using ingredients grown on the rich red dirt of the outback.
After winning the best in nation for its Outback Strength and Far West gins, Broken Hill Distillery put themselves on the international map at the World Gin Awards.
The distillery was awarded a highly commended for the world visitor attraction of the year while one of its co-owners Paul Hanna picked up visitor attraction manager of the year.
"It's not a bad effort for a little distillery on the back streets of Broken Hill," Mr Hanna said.
"This means we are on the right track for where we are heading."
The tasting notes for their Outback Strength gin was: "with an explosive strength of 60 per cent alcohol, you'll certainly know when this is the drop in your glass"
"Busy nose of lemon, clove and winter spice, lemon myrtle funkiness with great length, and warming with a strong herbal palate carrying long woody notes," the notes said.
Mr Hanna and his brother Eric started the distillery, that is part of the Tydvil Hotel, two years ago because they wanted open up a junk room that was once used for weddings to the public.
He said they wanted to create gins that were a unique taste of the outback.
They source all their botanicals locally with red gum honey from Pooncarie while the Quandongs (only grow on arid country) and lemon grass are from Broken Hill.
"We have some great botanicals in Australia right now from wattle seed to river mint, Davidson plums, rosemary and so many more," he aid.
"It's a bit like a mad scientists trialling the different flavours and picking the right ones to boost the flavour profile.
"Whatever we put out, we want to make sure it's a good product as it represents Broken Hill and we don't want to let down our locals."
