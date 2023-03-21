The Land
Fibre to Fashion at Country Club celebrates Australian cotton on the Liverpool Plains

By Rachel Gray
March 22 2023 - 9:00am
Maddy Pursehouse, left, Sarah Thompson, Sarah Heggaton and Sabrina Daly at the Fibre to Fashion ladies' luncheon on March 18, 2023. Picture supplied

Liverpool Plains local Carmen Ronald said she felt proud and joyful as one of 12 women sashaying along the runway to showcase the best of Australian cotton.

