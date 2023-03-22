The opportunity to secure award-winning genetics proved too good for some as two records were smashed at the Pacifica Boer Goat Stud dispersal last Friday.
Held on-farm at Inglewood, Eugowra, and conducted by Nutrien Russell's Luke Scales and Nutrien stud stock's John Setree, the sale broke records with standard Boer buck Pacifica Khan selling for $25,000 and red Boer buck Pacifica Rosso going for $28,000.
The sale had a 76 per cent clearance across 253 lots offered to average $2969.
Pacifica Khan was purchased by Jesse and Shannon Beard, J and S Beard, The Lagoon, and vendor Tracey Woods was not surprised he was the pick of the standard bucks.
"Pacifica Khan is such an impressive buck," she said.
"It is really difficult to get the mix between length, muscle and depth correct. Khan has beautiful balance.
"He really does have amazing width both in front and at the back. Khan was always going to be the standout for anyone really looking for great quality."
The Beards run a small operation of 50 does and plan to grow in the future, including plans to develop a stud as they want to exhibit their goats at shows.
Mr Beard said while the $25,000 they paid for Pacifica Khan was a lot of money, he would be worth it in the long run.
"We went to the sale to get a great stud buck to lead our genetic line into the future," he said.
"In the past we have sought Pacifica genetics from Tracey and Richard, but were told the line was closed.
"This was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to secure the genetics we wanted.
"We were interested in Pacifica Alan, but after looking at Khan we decided he was much better and stronger.
"We are looking for land to expand but until we do, we are trying to produce quality over quantity."
There was strong exporter interest with volume buyer of the sale, Atlas International Depot, purchasing 38 lots.
It had Mountain Global Exports bidding hot on its heels, which purchased 27 lots.
Ms Woods said she was pleased with the sale result, especially with the current market situation.
"We had buyers from Queensland, NSW, South Australia and Victoria," she said.
"The does with kids at foot sold very well which was a pleasant surprise as they haven't been as popular at other sales.
"We also have no yearling does left while the 2022-drop bucks sold better than expected.
"Some people looked at the younger bucks with an eye towards their future breeding plans."
Nutrien Russell's Luke Scales was pleased with how the sale went.
"I believe the sale was well responded to by a strong buyer interest from around the country," he said.
"We held two successful open days with more than 30 prospective buyers at each one.
"With the current physical goat meat market at a low point from the highs recently experienced, it had a slight affect on the younger buck sales returning to commercial producers. However, the does met significant competition.
"Where else in the country have you seen does sell to $3,000 up to $5,000 consistently through the sale?
"It is a true credit to Tracey and her strong eye for a quality breeding program."
The sale was interfaced online via AuctionsPlus.
