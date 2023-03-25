NSW Department of Primary Industries in partnership with Local Land Services, is supporting fire-affected farmers and land managers.
Incident controller Nichole Priest said the DPI and LLS staff were responding as the Agricultural and Animal Services Functional Area (AASFA).
"AASFA crews are in the field assisting farmers and communities with animal welfare and agriculture related issues arising from the current bushfire at Craigs Rd, Curraweela," Ms Priest said.
"AASFA can provide assistance with animal assessment and veterinary treatment, emergency fodder, livestock euthanasia and burial if required.
"Farmers and land managers can request assistance via the emergency hotline on 1800 814 647."
Hort Innovation will invest nearly $1 million to assess new citrus varieties that are suited to Australian growing conditions.
Funded by Hort Innovation's citrus levy, the $987,000 project will provide independent assessment of the horticultural performance of new citrus varieties under Australian conditions, as well as testing citrus varieties for trueness-to-type.
The assessments will take place in Dareton as well as in Western Australia.
Hort Innovation chief executive officer, Brett Fifield, said the project would build on previous citrus variety projects, with the aim of measuring tree attributes that are desirable for Australian growers and consumers both domestically and overseas.
Also read: To manage the 'soil from hell'
"Independent assessment of new citrus varieties - under Australian conditions - means growers will be able to identify new varieties that might suit their production regions. It will also help growers be aware of key consumer and production traits of the varieties," Mr Fifield said.
"As part of the assessments we're looking at fruit quality, tree yield and fruit size and sweetness, as well as assessing any issues producers might need to consider when growing the trees."
Chair of Citrus Australia Richard Byllaardt said the research was an important investment in the future of the Australian Citrus industry.
NSW Farmers chief executive officer Pete Arkle has called on the Government and Opposition to outline clear plans for the future of the Great Western Highway.
The key east-west road corridor has become a political football in recent weeks with both major parties in a heated exchange over what NSW Farmers sees as an important project.
"This highway needs upgrading, everyone agrees on that, but rather than throw mud back and forth we need each side to clearly spell out what they will do, and when," Mr Arkle said.
"You've got a lot of farmers growing a lot of food and fibre in the west, and with a new airport being built in Western Sydney, we're going to need a great transport corridor to get that food from farm gate to dinner plate."
Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.