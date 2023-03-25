The Land
Home/News

Fire assistance | New citrus varieties | Great Western Highway

March 25 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fire assistance for landholders

Assistance is available for fire-affected landholders. Picture via Shuttershock.

NSW Department of Primary Industries in partnership with Local Land Services, is supporting fire-affected farmers and land managers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.