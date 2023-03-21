The Land
Northern Sydney under surveillance after new Varroa mite detections

Updated March 21 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:30pm
New Varroa mite detections has the NSW DPI surveillance focus on northern Sydney. Picture supplied

Six new Varroa mite infestations at four locations across the Central Coast, Hunter and mid-north coast regions have the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) extending current eradication zones and concentrating surveillance and tracing activities around Sydney's northern suburbs.

