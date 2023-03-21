Restructuring the Service NSW Creative Kids' voucher, rebates for remote and rural customers to upgrade equipment to make the shift from 3G to 4G and early childhood pathways for remote families are all up for discussion at the 51 Isolated Children's Parents' Association of NSW conference.
People living in the scattered areas of regional NSW and some from southern Queensland have gathered in Moree to press forward the agendas to ensure parity and fairness for education opportunities.
Two days of guest speakers, reports and discussion on motions will begin on Wednesday morning with a packed agenda.
