Wild pork is an election threat

The explosion of feral pigs and deer we're seeing across the state are clear examples of the need for a greater focus on agricultural productivity and sustainability for the next state government.
Pests take away profitability, not just for farmers but for the broader community, and the biosecurity threat posed by pest animals such as feral pigs is one of the key issues we've been raising during this state election campaign.
For many weeks now our team has been criss-crossing the state holding many meetings and election debate forums to ensure that our solutions to the big problems facing rural and regional voters are presented, and we have secured some solid commitments already.
But the real challenge facing the next government will be in paying for their promises if agriculture is not firing on all cylinders.
Rising inflation and interest rates have forced many families to pull back on their spending, meaning government coffers will be harder to fill in the short-term. The rising cost of fuel and electricity is hurting both our farmers and the families in Western Sydney who have seen so much political attention lately.
Which means next state government will need to build a stronger economy quickly if they want to deliver all the services the people of our state need - the roads and hospitals and schools, the paramedics and police and teachers - all these vital things that all come with a big price tag.
We know agriculture is an economic dynamo for our state, and it has great growth potential if the right policies and programs are put in place. This means investing in the future of food and fibre production will have major benefits for everyone in NSW, and regardless of the outcome of Saturday's poll NSW Farmers will continue to put forward our plans for a stronger ag sector.
Whoever forms government will have some big tasks ahead of them but tackling critical issues such as pest animals and weeds will be one key way to ensure a stronger state to feed our future.
