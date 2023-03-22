The Land
Wild pork is an election threat

March 23 2023 - 7:00am
The biosecurity threat posed by pest animals such as feral pigs should be one of the key election issues.

The explosion of feral pigs and deer we're seeing across the state are clear examples of the need for a greater focus on agricultural productivity and sustainability for the next state government.

