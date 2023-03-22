Heated debate between Federal Opposition and Labor this week ahead of a vote on reforms to the government's Safeguard Mechanism, highlights the contentious yet enormous demand for Australian Carbon Credit Units by the most polluting Australian industries.
The farmer is set to benefit from such a reformed mechanism with an expected rise in ACCU price as an estimated $1 trillion dollars knocks on the door of next generation of carbon croppers.
However opposition to the bill claim an ACCUs is just a licence to pollute and no real change for the better will occur. As if on cue, the UN this week released yet another contentious dire warning to keep temperatures below +1.5 degrees for the good of humanity.
Chair of the business-led Carbon Market Institute Kerry Schott presented her argument for market-led climate abatement during a lunch at the National Press Club on Tuesday, urging politicians to embrace the carbon offsets scheme as endorsed under the proposed reforms to the Safeguard Mechanism if Australia is to stay on course for a net zero 2050.
The next fortnight determines whether the draft safeguard mechanism that requires Australia's biggest industrial plants to make deeper emissions cuts from July 1 will pass or stall, she urged.
"If this date is delayed by even a year the emissions reduction targets of the facilities with the heaviest pollution become even more difficult to reach," Dr Schott said, and she pointed out the reality that the biggest polluters would blow Australia's emissions targets without agreement on this policy mechanism. She also called for a 2035 target of at least a 70 per cent reduction in emissions to make climate change "even remotely manageable", up from the existing 43 per cent by 2030 target and net zero by 2050.
If this date is delayed by even a year the emissions reduction targets of the facilities with the heaviest pollution become even more difficult to reach- Margaret Schott
Under the draft bill, to be debated next week, emissions by the worst polluting companies - refineries, smelters, aluminium and cement production - must reduce carbon emissions by 4.9 per cent each year to 2030. The mechanism sets emissions limits for all facilities with more than 100,000 tonnes of annual greenhouse gas emissions, including carbon and methane.
Crucially, these companies can use carbon credits to get there.
The former Energy Security Board chair said the proposed mechanism was also important for Australia's international reputation, and she urged the Federal Government to accept Pacific carbon projects into the scheme.
Dr Schott said Fiji had already expressed interest in playing a role in Australia's mission to lower carbon emissions.
Australia is trying to decarbonise, not de-industrialise, said Dr Schott, noting that it was essential that polluters are given time to change - in exchange for supporting farmers.
