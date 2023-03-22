An Armidale school can lay claim to a new national champion after teenager Georgia Whibley won a prestigious billy boiling competition.
The 16-year-old who attends PLC Armidale broke the previous open women's record by more than a minute in the Australian titles during a show in Gunnedah on March 19.
Her mother Lisa also competed and finished second, while Georgia and her siblings Ed, Paris and Sophia have had a long association with whip cracking events.
A billy boiling competition usually starts with the competitors given chopped wood, one box of matches and a cardboard box to fan the fire and with that need to build a fire, put the billy can on top and get it to boil.
READ MORE:
The PLC Armidale student made an impression on organiser and multiple time champion Steve Wicks.
"She blew the previous record out of the water. It's an unbelievable achievement for a junior competitor," Mr Wicks said.
"The men have to cut their own timber, but she's actually beaten the men's record that was set in 1987, too.
"It's a bit hard to compare the two based on that, but it's worth mentioning that a junior is up around that class."
Mr Wicks said Georgia comes from a talented family.
"They do cattle judging and travel all around the place," he said.
"They're active in plenty of rural-based activities and they're community minded people.
"I'm really happy for Georgia, she's a great kid and it's something that the town can be really proud of."
Georgia now has her sights on the Sydney Royal Easter Show where she will be involved in events with her school.
Her mother paid tribute to PLC Armidale cattle team manager Tim Light and the work he has done with the students.
The team is preparing the charity steers for auction at the show for the second year in a row
Ms Whibley said Georgia has grown in confidence during her time at the school.
"She's a real little goer," she said.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.