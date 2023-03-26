The Land
Spotlight on new triticale varieties

By Bob Freebairn
March 27 2023 - 5:00am
Dr Kath Cooper, triticale breeder, in a Woomera triticale pure seed production area just prior to harvest of the 2022 crop. Woomera is a promising new variety. Picture supplied.

While highly regarded for its many features, especially acid soil tolerance, triticale receives few research dollars.

