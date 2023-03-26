While highly regarded for its many features, especially acid soil tolerance, triticale receives few research dollars.
However private plant breeders, Kath Cooper, who has been involved with triticale breeding for decades, and partner Mike Elleway, have recently bred and released two new varieties, Razoo and Woomera.
Many soils are not only top soil acidic, which can be relatively easily corrected via lime, but are also acid in the sub soil, far more difficult to correct.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries estimates that there was 24 million hectares of agricultural land in NSW with sub soil acidity problems. Triticale's excellent acid soil tolerance, especially suits these soils.
Other triticale attributes include tolerance to soil problems such as high pH, where boron toxicity and trace-element deficiency limit other cereals. It also has a useful tolerance to waterlogging.
Disease resistance can change over time with new pathotypes arising but triticale remains resistant to mildews and septoria tritici blotch.
Recent triticale variety releases have good to exceptional rust resistance. Tolerance of triticale to higher label rates of some pre-emergent and residual herbicides, helps make triticale a good rotation crop for weed control effectiveness.
Cooper and Elleway's new triticale varieties have not been extensively yield tested in NSW (triticale is not part of National Variety Trials assessments) but past varieties developed by Kath Cooper include several lines well suited to NSW.
Razoo, released in 2022, is a spring habit triticale, mid-season maturity, medium-tall and reduced awns suitable for forage and grain. Razoo has good early vigour, fast winter forage growth, good weed competition and has a large, dense grain suitable for milling and feed.
Their latest new triticale variety Woomera is a later maturing spring habit sister line of Razoo. Kath Cooper suggests Woomera suits earlier sowing and especially suits medium to higher rainfall districts. It performed especially well in 2022, a wet season in many districts. Quality after delayed harvest because of wet weather was generally less damaged than wheat.
Woomera, like Razoo, has reduced-awn head type, a low degree of tip awning with soft-feel heads, making it attractive for forage conservation and palatability. There is some susceptibility to one of the stripe rust pathotypes, 198, Dr Cooper notes.
Their experience however suggests minimal yield loss in recent rusty seasons. The height of Woomera is less than taller varieties and the breeders rate lodging tolerance as good.
Kath Cooper details Woomera grain type as good and dense, being close to wheat in test weight (80kg/hL from their 2022 crop). She says it makes a good loaf of bread and they rate it good for taste and texture for bread and cakes made with wholemeal triticale. It was selected for suitability for milling and baking, a breeding priority.
NSW DPI and Local Land Services (LLS) trials rate the relatively new Sydney University dual purpose winter habit triticale variety Kokoda a good all round performer. The university's triticale breeding program has now ceased. For example Callen Thompson (a former LLS agronomist and now independent) in conjunction with DPI conducted trials at Purlewaugh (property of Peter and Deb Redden) and Bogan Gate (Andrew McPherson) with Kokoda topping both for combined economic productivity of grazing and grain.
These trials compared a number of wheat, oat, triticale and barley varieties, with those with winter habit generally performing best in this dual-purpose winter feed and grain recovery role.
Because for some years now there has been no winter habit dual purpose oat breeding program in Australia, remaining varieties like Eurabbie have not been upgraded with features like leaf and crown rust resistance.
Triticale first became a commercial crop in the 1970s. While it is currently a neglected crop from a research perspective, independent researchers like Kath Cooper and Mike Elleway are playing a vital role in keeping the crop progressing.
For further details contact Dr Kath Cooper 0429 191 848, KV Cooper & MG Elleway Farmers & Triticale Seed specialists and growers.
