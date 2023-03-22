The Land
Home/News

Man, 87, dies in Tamworth hospital after car crash on Duri Road on March 5

By Newsroom
March 22 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called to the scene earlier this month. File picture

AN ELDERLY man has sadly died in hospital almost two weeks after a car and semi-trailer crashed on the outskirts of Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.