AN ELDERLY man has sadly died in hospital almost two weeks after a car and semi-trailer crashed on the outskirts of Tamworth.
Emergency services rushed to the scene on Duri Road about 3pm on March 5 after reports a B-double truck had collided with a Toyota Corolla.
The 87-year-old man behind the wheel of the Toyota was rushed to Tamworth hospital with critical injuries, where he remained fighting for life for more than 10 days.
His passenger, an 88-year-old woman, was treated at Tamworth hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.
The 27-year-old man driving the truck at the time was not badly hurt, but was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Police combed the scene for clues about how the crash occurred, and officers are continuing their investigations.
Police said a report will be prepared for the coroner.
