Hi, Molly Wright here, The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman 2022. This is my last hoorah as I head back to Sydney Royal Easter Show in April 2023 to hand over the reins as NSW Young Woman.
I would like to take the opportunity to thank The Land for the opportunity to write a column, readers for following my journey, and to humbly reflect on the cracking year and opportunities I have had!
My Young Women journey started in Peak Hill in November 2021, and like many other small rural towns, it is sometimes a struggle to maintain the numbers to keep these programs thriving. So, I received a call from Peak Hill Young Woman coordinator Tanya Stanford asking if I would like to enter.
This caught me by surprise as I had always admired the past entrants and their passion for agriculture and celebrating the ag shows they stood for. However, it is so easy to get caught up in life, work on the farm overcoming the drought and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, so I said: "Yes, I would love to. What do I do now?" To which Tanya replied, "great, just turn up in March for The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Zone Finals!"
It was daunting and exciting, and I had no idea what to expect, but I was adamant I was going to make new friends, stay true to myself and give it my best shot.
From February 20 until March 4, 2022, as livestock manager on the farm at Peak Hill, I managed our main shearing, juggling wool classing in the shearing shed full-time with five shearers on, kept busy running sheep in and out of the sheds and pressing wool for the next day in my lunch and smoko breaks.
The Zone 6 final to compete to represent Peak Hill at the Sydney Royal was the next day, on March 5, 2022, in Condobolin, and I was one of the first interviews at 9am. I had the most eye-opening day, culminating in a dinner that night, where the contestants' families and friends could come and support the entrants.
My family and show society were fortunate enough to watch me selected as one of three Young Women out of 19 in our zone to go through to Sydney Royal in April. This was the start of my journey.
Read more:
Fast forward to Sydney Royal, seeing the show, meeting the 14 other incredible Young Woman entrants from all over the state, meeting AgShows and RAS counsellors, rural achievers, and national ambassadors.
It is an event so many successful and inspirational people attend, where no two are the same; bringing together extraordinary men and women from all walks of life, who are down to earth and share the same passion for our ag shows.
I will be forever grateful that after a week of interviews and judging at the Sydney Royal, I was named The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman 2022.
This led to a year of travelling the state as an ambassador and celebrating young women having a go in our rural and regional communities.
Travelling 9361 kilometres, I had the privilege of attending 31 agricultural shows, judging local Young Women competitions, show pavilion previews, officially opening shows, going to the Brisbane Royal Ekka, being guest speaker at the deportment days for our Young Women of 2023, and speaking at the 2023 Zone Finals in Orange, Stroud, Albury and Walcha, where the next cohort were selected to represent their zone at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
I wish I could name all the shows and events I was invited to, included me and helped me meet, relate and inspire other young women throughout the year. However, I would also like to recognise those shows that weren't able to go ahead due to extreme wet conditions and floods.
I'll be forever grateful for my family and friends' support, my Peak Hill Show Society and community that has been there from the start, of course, AgShows NSW, the RAS, and The Land for their sponsorship and support, which makes this competition possible.
I look forward to continuing to work with you all beyond this rein.
A year of celebrating agricultural shows, our rural communities supporting each other and keeping that recognition up for our farmers and small rural businesses that keep the agricultural Industry great, finding my own voice and making lifelong friends and mentors has been incredibly humbling and something that will stay with me long after I hang up the sash.
I can't wait to be able to attend the Sydney Royal this year and I hope to help this year's finalists have an awesome experience like I did.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.