The Land
Home/News

The Land Sydney Royal AgShow NSW Young Woman, Molly Wright, grateful for insight

By Molly Wright
March 22 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hi, Molly Wright here, The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman 2022. This is my last hoorah as I head back to Sydney Royal Easter Show in April 2023 to hand over the reins as NSW Young Woman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.