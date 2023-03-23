Coonamble played host to the Western Racing Association qualifying heat for 2023 Country Championships on March 12.
The feature event was won by the Clint Lundholm, Dubbo trained eight-year-old gelding, Listen To The Band who was ridden by Gulgong-based jockey Jake Pracey-Holmes.
Fashions in the field were judged by minister for racing Kevin Anderson, Claire Kelly from Newhaven Park Stud, Scott Kennedy, Racing NSW and Bec McKay, Western Racing Association secretary.
Part of the day's entertainment included fashion parades between races from Dubbo fashion outlets, Blue Illusions, Ruby Maine, Lazy Sunday, Jade Boutique as well as Lou Webb Designs, Warren and MyBanks, Gulargambone.
Pictures by Samantha Thompson.
