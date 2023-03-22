A man has died following a single-vehicle truck crash in the Southern Tablelands.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Boxers Creek, 10 kilometres north of Goulburn, on Wednesday morning at roughly 6am following reports of a truck crash, police said in a statement.
Officers from The Hume police district found a prime mover that had left the roadway and rolled onto the median strip.
The driver, a 22-year-old man from Queensland, died at the scene.
A crime scene was established and inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
