Rural and remote students are being significantly disadvantaged by technology shortfalls in ensuring homeschooling meets the standards of those in the larger centres of NSW.
For the third conference in a row, the Isolated Children's Parents' Association [ICPA] has prosecuted the slow delivery of technology "in a timely manner" with motions and discussion from branch members across the Western Division.
Sally Nevill, Blantyre, Menindee and Nerida Healey, Courtnareen, Pooncarrie put a series of motions to the conference, all of which were carried unanimously calling on the Department of Education to engage in meaningful consultation to overcome a series of hurdles to the best possible delivery of distance education.
Ms Nevill said the lack of meaningful consultation had developed issues because of the need for proper Wi-Fi connectivity, black-and-white printers, and proper scanning facilities.
She said the prolonged rollout of new technology to Distance Educations homes had been nothing short of disastrous.
"It's causing an enormous amount of unnecessary frustration and wasted time and money," she said.
"The NSW Department of Education needs to accept full responsibility and make the necessary adjustments to ensure this does not happen again.
"Consultation and advice from ICPA NSW were completely ignored, the offer to visit a home site refused, and the principal of the largest school for geographically isolated students was kept completely in the dark."
The Wentworth branch also called upon the Department of Education to urgently fast-track the promised upgrade to the satellite studios at the Broken Hill School of the Air.
Ms Healey said the complete breakdown of the previous technology system at the school had been on the ICPA's radar for some time.
"Kinder students have not been able to participate in proper phonics lessons for three years now," she told the conference. How this has gone on for so long is disgraceful."
Ms Healey said there was little to no point in rolling out new technology at the home sites if there was no upgrade at the school site to permit improved lessons.
"We live this out every day in our remote classrooms," Bernadette Maxwell from the Tibooburra branch said.
ICPA NSW council member Laura Stalley said the organisation had been liaising with the Department of Education "for some time" on the rollout of laptops and Wi-fi.
"We still don't know when that will happen," Ms Stalley said.
