The Land
Department of Education under fire for poor rollout of technology

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
March 24 2023 - 6:00pm
Sally Nevill, Blantyre, Menindee and Nerida Healey, Courtnareen, Pooncarrie vigorously prosecuted technology shortfalls at the ICPA conference.

Rural and remote students are being significantly disadvantaged by technology shortfalls in ensuring homeschooling meets the standards of those in the larger centres of NSW.

