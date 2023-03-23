Steers topped at $1730 at NVLX Wodonga

With only 983 head on offer for the store cattle sale at NVLX Wodonga today, most interest was on the better presented pens when restockers, feedlot buyers and export orders sought to fill their requirements.
In a sale dominated by black cattle, it was fair to say the quality was very mixed, with a big tail of underdone cattle on offer.
A top price of $1730 was paid for 16 Angus steers, weighing 593kg when offered by S Flew.
Other significant sales of steers included $1665 for six Angus weighing 447kg when penned by Comrie Cattle, Goulburn: $1630 for 22 Angus weighing 396kg on behalf of JC and M Maddock, Staghorn Flat, Victoria, and $1430 for eight Angus weighing 365kg offered by PL Dahlenburg and LF Schultz, Londrigan, Vic.
Heifers sold to $1535 when Comrie Cattle, Goulburn, penned 10 Angus weighing 443kg.
Significant sales included 11 Angus weighing 353kg sold by JC and JM Maddock, Staghorn Flat, Vic, for $1410: $1355 for 15 Herefords weighing 345kg on account S and I Jones, Huon, Vic, and $1270 for six Simmental cross weighing 375kg sold by Greg Pronk, Running Creek, Vic.
The one pen of 13 third calver Charolais cows PTIC to Limousin bull sold for $2120 for Trevor Clarke, Table Top, while the one pen of seven Angus cows with calves sold for $2600 for Dallas Grazing, Granya, Vic.
Wodonga-based agents Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Livestock and Property/ Rodwells, and Schubert Boers, conducted the sale.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
