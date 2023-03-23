The Land
Home/Markets

Steers topped at $1730 at NVLX Wodonga

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated March 23 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Roberts, Peter Ruaro Livestock and Property/Rodwells, Corowa, with the pen of Simmental/Angus cross steers when 10 weighing 416kg sold for $1520, by Greg Pronk, Running Creek,Victoria. Photo: NVLX Wodonga

With only 983 head on offer for the store cattle sale at NVLX Wodonga today, most interest was on the better presented pens when restockers, feedlot buyers and export orders sought to fill their requirements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.