IN their first Autumn sale in about 10 years Kunuma Angus stud's Dean Lynch said he was very pleased with the results.
On the back of client demand the Lynch family re-introduced the Autumn feature, held near Cooma on Thursday, where Angus bulls sold to a top of $17,000.
This was for Kunuma S74, sired by NORN Rennylea N542, sold to Craig and Jill Molineaux, Adelong.
The bull, 18 months, ranked in the top one per cent for milk, top three pc for eye muscle area (EMA) and top four pc for intra-muscular fat (IMF).
Mrs Molineaux said the bull ticked all the boxes for them and will be used in their commercial herd of about 400 Angus cows.
The Molineaux's are long term repeat buyers from Kunuma, having purchased bulls from them for about 15 years, and Mrs Molineaux said they continued to perform.
"Their progeny always do well," she said.
"They are quiet in temperament and soft coated cattle."
Overall a total of 16 of 27 bulls were sold to the $17,000 top and average of $9562.
Further lots were sold immediately following the fall of the hammer.
Mr Lynch said they had good support and buyers were paying good money for quality bulls.
He said they own the sire of the top priced bull with its progeny in demand and topping other stud sales as well as their own.
"The IMF was in the top four pc which shows buyers were sourcing meat quality," he said.
Two bulls made the second highest price of $14,000.
These were Kunuma Powerplay S64, sired by DXTP613 Texas Powerplay P613, sold to a buyer on Auctions Plus, and Kunuma S130, sired by NORN Rennylea N542, sold to Jim Barry, Jindabyne.
Kunuma Poweplay S64, 18 months ranked in the top two pc for growth and carcase weight (CWT) and top 10pc for mature cow weight (MCW).
Kunuma S130, 17 months, ranked in the top 10pc for rump fat.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Cooma with Tim Woodham, Nutrien, taking bids as auctioneer.
The sale was interfaced with online platform AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
