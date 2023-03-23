The Land
Home/News

Booberoi: Top quality irrigation, farming, grazing property listed for $31 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 23 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Outstanding 3145 hectare irrigation, dryland farming and grazing property Booberoi is the market for $31 million. Picture - supplied

OUTSTANDING 3145 hectare (7771 acre) Macintyre Valley irrigation, dryland farming and grazing property Booberoi is on the market for $31 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.