Rabobank leadership accolade to NFF president Fiona Simson

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated March 23 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
Rabobank's 2023 Leadership Award winner, Fiona Simson.

NSW farmer, glass ceiling breaker, and National Farmers' Federation president for six years, Fiona Simson, is the latest farm sector identity to win Rabobank's trans-Tasman leadership award.

