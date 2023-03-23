The Land
Inverell weaners gross more than $2.7m

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
March 24 2023 - 9:00am
Rodney, Dylan and Lorraine McKinnon, Pine Cliff, Narrabri, with a pen of their Charolais-cross weaner steers, averaging 255kg that sold for 476c/kg. Picture by SImon Chamberlain

More than 2700 weaner steers and heifers averaged 381 cents a kilogram at the Inverell Regional Livestock Exchange Regional Weaners' Series on Thursday, March 23, to gross more than $2.7 million.

Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

