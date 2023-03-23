More than 2700 weaner steers and heifers averaged 381 cents a kilogram at the Inverell Regional Livestock Exchange Regional Weaners' Series on Thursday, March 23, to gross more than $2.7 million.
Leading the parade of quality cattle offered were 837 Angus weaners that topped at 512c/kg, averaging 410c/kg.
Angus steers in the 200kg to 280kg weight description, ranging in price from 238c/kg to 512c/g, averaging 414c/kg. Steers between 280kg and 330kg sold from 296c/kg to 456c/kg for a 412c/kg average.
Overall 854 steers, from 200-280kg, averaged 431c/kg, while 475 steers ranging from 280kg to 330kg averaged 398c/kg.
Another feature was large lines of vendor-bred steers and heifers.
JA McGregor Livestock and Property's Phillip Hallam, Inverell said the sale result was better than expected, with many pundits stating it performed better than another sale earlier in the week in the New England.
"We're over the moon with the result. We had great support from Queensland buyers who took large numbers of cattle home," Mr Hallam said.
"Eastern Rural, Dalby, Qld, Ray White Tara, Qld, Roma and Hourn and Bishop from the Central Highlands of Qld all provided great support. Bob Jamieson Agencies led the way with great local support."
Wyatt Wrigley, Eastern Rural, Dalby, bought about 150 head. "They'll go home and go on grass, and when the oats crops are ready, they'll go onto them if the season permits," he said.
Mr Wrigley said falls of 80 to 100mm two weeks ago had changed around the season in his district. "Before the rain came, it was getting pretty tight," he said.
Glen Wy Partnership between Warialda and Crooble had more than 135 Angus, Angus-cross and Hereford and Hereford-cross steers. A pen of 17 Angus steers averaging 332kg made 422c/kg and were bought by Bob Jamieson Agencies, Inverell, who were very active buyers on the day.
The Doney family, Yetman, had 36 Angus steers ranging in average weight from 244kg to 290kg and Easter Rural, Dalby, bought the whole line for 378c/kg.
TJT Texas, Qld, sold a pen of 15 Angus/Santa Gertrudis-cross, averaging 290kg for 410c/kg; a pen of 23 Droughtmaster-cross, averaging 243kg for420c/kg and eight 188kg average Droughtmaster-cross steers for 426c/kg.
Another pen of 15 Glen Wy steers, averaging 299kg, made 454c/kg, as did a pen of 8, averaging 246kg. Some of their lighter Hereford steers weighing 260kg made 390c/kg while 11 Hereford, averaging 302kg, sold for 382c/kg. A pen of 17 Euro-cross steers, averaging 333kg, made 362c/kg.
John Layton Bundarra sold a pen of 10 Angus steers averaging 283kg for 426c/kg, while another pen of 121 Angus steers, averaging 236kg, made 492c/kg.
The Langdon and McKinnon partnership, represented by Rodney, Lorraine and Dylan McKinnon, Pine Cliff Narrabri yarded about 260 Charolais-cross steers and heifers. A pen of 33 Charolais-cross steers, averaging 255kg, made 442c/kg, while Bob Jamieson Agencies bought a pen of 55, averaging 219kg for 476c/kg. Another pen of 13, averaging 280kg, made 384c/kg.
AL and ED Ubergang Partnership, Blue Nobby Station, North Star, was another volume vendor of steers and heifers. A pen of 43 Angus steers, averaging 336kg, made 412c/kg, while a pen f 16, averaging 281kg, made 444c/kg. Nine Hereford cross steers, averaging 318kg, made 370c/kg.
Abarrak Farming Co, Pindaroi Station, Inverell, made 454c/g for a pen of 25, averaging 268kg, while a pen of 45, averaging 313kg, made 418c/kg. Another pen of 29 Angus-cross steers from Abarrak, averaging 320kg, made 396c/kg.
The Cameron family, Bingara, sold 16 Charolais-cross steers, averaging 284kg for 402c/kg and a pen of six of the same description, averaging 209kg for 448c/kg.
Morrison Pastoral Co, Bundarra, sold four Limousin steers, averaging 328kg for 374c/kg and a pen of seven Angus-cross, averaging 315kg for 398c/kg.
Deepwater Station, Deepwater, sold 24 Angus steers, averaging 242kg for 460c/kg, a pen of 331 Angus-cross, averaging 267kg for 436c/kg and 43 lighter Agnus-cross steers, at 267kg for 434c/kg.
A pen of 13 Droughtmaster steers, account Julius Grazing Co, Strathsevern, Ashford straight off their mums, averaging 226kg made 422c/kg.
John Mair, John Mair and Co said the market held up well in the steer portion, although lighter weight heifers at the end of the sale were price discounted.
