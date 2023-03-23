Fire crews are mopping up this morning after a massive blaze engulfed part of the popular Tamburlaine Organic Winery at Pokolbin last night.
It is understood the fire broke out in the restaurant area at about 9.30pm.
More than 50 NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Fire firefighters spent about four-and-a-half hours extinguishing the fire.
"It was a very large building, and when you're getting fires in more rural areas water can be an issue," NSW Rural Fire Service Inspector Ben Shepherd said.
There were no reported injuries, however, the main function area was destroyed.
A forensic investigation of the scene will commence this morning.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
