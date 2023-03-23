A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on the NSW far north coast on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Saddle Road offramp of the Pacific Motorway, Brunswick Heads, at roughly 6am, following reports a truck had rolled and trapped the driver, police said.
Two witnesses attempted to free the driver from the B-double truck but the cabin was engulfed in flames.
The driver died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
Tweed/Byron Police officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A crime scene has been established with one northbound lane of the Pacific Motorway expected to be closed for a number of hours. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
