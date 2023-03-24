Motorists travelling on the Olympic Highway south of Wagga are being told to expect congestion after a cattle truck crashed on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Olympic Highway near The Rock about 5.20am, following reports a truck had crashed.
It is believed a cattle truck was travelling north when it left the road.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics attended the scene, where they assisted a man in his 30s who was involved in the incident.
The man was not injured in the crash and did not require transportation to hospital.
Motorists are being told to exercise caution when travelling through the area, with the crash affecting traffic in both directions.
The NSW Transport Management Centre said alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions are in place, with a heavy vehicle tow truck on the scene.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
