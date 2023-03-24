Theo Onisforou and his family K.O. Angus, proudly presented 44 Angus bulls for sale at the 27th annual on-property sale, but the first at the Gundagai property they purchased two years ago.
Mr Onisforou said he has two clear objectives when breeding sound commercially relevant bulls.
"The must have 'blue-ribbon' phenotypes and outstanding EBV's," he said.
"We do not compromise phenotype for EBV's and we do not compromise EBV's for phenotype - we deliver both."
Mr Onisforou is very excited about relocating the stud operations to Gundagai.
"All future K.O. operations and sales will be based here in Gundagai," he said.
A top price of $35,000 was achieved, whilst 40/44 bulls sold for average price of $9750
The top priced bull KO Home Town S137, an 18 month old son of USA 19266718 G A R Home Town was purchased by Buringal Grazing Co, Nundle.
The bull was described in the catalogue has having "great data and eye appealing phenotype."
His Mid-February 2023 TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation figures indicated -5.2 Gestation Length, +2.9 Birthweight, +97 400 day growth, +117 600 day growth, +81 Mature Cow Weight, and +13 Milk.
Weighing 686kg and with a 40 cm scrotum, his carcase figures measured +10.9 eye muscle area, +1.2 Rib and +4.0 intra-muscular fat.
Speaking after the sale, Angus Onisforou said it was a 'great result across the board."
The sale which was listed with AuctionsPlus, was settled by Elders, Gundagai, with Elders auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay taking the bids.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
