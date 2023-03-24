The Land
K.O Angus bulls sold to $35,000 at inaugural Gundagai sale

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated March 26 2023 - 2:49pm, first published March 24 2023 - 4:00pm
Harry Waters, Lincoln MKinlay and Jenni O'Sullivan, of Elders, with Stephanie and Angus Onisforou and Tim Lord, of K.O. Angus, Gundagai.

The Onisforou family of K.O. Angus had a successful on-property sale at their Gundagai property where bulls reached a top of $35,000.

