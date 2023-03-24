The Onisforou family of K.O. Angus had a successful on-property sale at their Gundagai property where bulls reached a top of $35,000.
The property was purchased two years ago and the family's 27th annual on-property sale was held at the new location for the first time.
All up, they sold 40 of the bulls at auction to average $9750.
The top-priced bull, KO Home Town S137, 18 months, was a son of US sire, G A R Home Town, and was purchased by Buringal Grazing Co, Nundle.
The bull's mid-February 2023 estimated breeding values included -5.2 gestation length, +2.9 birthweight, +97 400-day growth, +117 600-day growth, +81 mature cow weight, and +13 milk.
Weighing 686kg and with a 40 cm scrotum, his carcase figures measured +10.9 eye muscle area, +1.2 Rib and +4.0 intra-muscular fat.
Angus Onisforou said it was a great result across the board.
His fatherm, Theo, said he had been very excited about relocating the stud operations to Gundagai.
"All future K.O. operations and sales will be based here in Gundagai," he said.
The sale, which was listed online via AuctionsPlus, was settled by Elders, Gundagai, with Elders auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay taking the bids.
