The Land
Home/Dairy
Opinion

Dairy versus plant alternatives - levelling the milk debate playing field

LC
By Lj Charleston
March 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This could be the dairy industry's answer to the inundation of fake milk. Cow juice. Picture: ACM
This could be the dairy industry's answer to the inundation of fake milk. Cow juice. Picture: ACM

Normally, when I hear about a country in the European Union rolling out some new rule about what we can or can't call our wine, cheese, or whatever else it may be, I get fired up. But this time around, I have to say: "Go France!".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LC

LJ Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.