The Land
Home/News

Water efficiency in rice focus of new research project

March 27 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rice Breeder Australia senior breeder Dr Chris Proud is leading a team investigating better water efficiency in rice. Picture: Supplied

The challenge of growing new varieties of rice to contribute to a more profitable and sustainable industry is one step closer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.