The challenge of growing new varieties of rice to contribute to a more profitable and sustainable industry is one step closer.
Rice Breeding Australia's senior rice breeder Dr Chris Proud was recently appointed to lead the rice breeding venture, a new not for profit company involving AgriFutures Australia, the SunRice Group and The Ricegrowers' Association of Australia.
Its purpose is to fast track rates of genetic gain in rice breeding
Dr Proud, formerly a post-doctoral research fellow for the University of Queensland, will oversee the RBA breeding program which will focus on accelerating the rates of genetic gain for water productivity in Australian rice. This is in line with the industry goals detailed in the AgriFutures Rice Program Strategic RD&E Plan (2021-2026)
Dr Proud's previous research at the University of Queensland, focused on the genetic control of cold tolerance in rice and identifying and better understanding traits, which are likely to be important in aerobic rice production systems.
"As part of this research I was exploring high value traits to improve the water productivity of rice in temperate Australia," Dr Proud said.
"This research involved developing and validating molecular markers that can be used for high throughput selection for improved cold tolerance, testing different breeding methods to increase rates of genetic gain for cold tolerance and continually developing improved cold tolerance and aerobic-adapted germplasm for use as parents in the rice breeding program."
This research has been able to identify several small parts of the chromosomes of rice (QTLs) involved in the control of cold tolerance.
Early indications show that when these QTLs are combined, there's a much higher level of cold tolerance than is now available in Australian rice varieties. Moving forward, Dr Proud is aiming to accelerate the breeding of rice varieties, in line with the industry supported and designed AgriFutures Rice Program Strategic Research, Development and Education Plan (2021-26).
"The primary aim for the industry is to develop improved water productivity of varieties to enable the industry to reach a goal of 1.5 tonnes of rice grown per megalitre of water," Dr Proud said.
"A key factor in achieving improved water productivity is the development of cold tolerant rice varieties".
RBS CEO Dr Georgina Pengilley claims there will be a major focus on meeting the industry's water use target as quickly as possible. .
"We are very excited to have someone of the calibre of Chris with these unique and very relevant skills join the RBA team," Dr Pengilley said.
Acknowledging the ambitious nature of the industry's water productivity goal, Dr Proud is looking forward to the challenge of developing new varieties of rice.
"I'm motivated about our goals. I like a challenge and given the work that is already happening to develop the right germplasm I think we can meet the water productivity goa[l," Dr Proud said.
Dr Pengilley said the industry is approaching the junction of shifting consumer perceptions, climate change, and seasonal fluctuations.
"The rice industry needs to be able to demonstrate that it can sustainably produce year in year out; part of this is about good water stewardship and being able to demonstrate to the community that we're getting the balance right," Dr Pengilley said.
"The good news is that the industry is certainly looking for that transformation and its ready to move forward."
