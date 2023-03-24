While today is the day most people will have their voices heard, a number of people have already voted in the 2023 NSW election.
Residents from right across the state voted early at pre-polls or used the postal vote system.
Those votes are being tallied ahead of the main vote count which is set to kick off from 6pm.
ACM journalists are following candidates on the ground throughout the day.
From Wagga Wagga to Tamworth, journalists will keep you up to date with the action from across the state.
Follow all the action - from this morning's sausage sizzles and action at the voting booths, to the vote count from 6pm live here:
It's election day.
And if you haven't already made your decision, here are some last minute views from around the state on what matters this election.
As much of the political grandstanding has been played out on a sporting field in western Sydney, many in regional and rural NSW want to make sure its voice is heard when it comes to decisions on policy that impacts every day life.
For Lachlan Gall from the the Pastoralists Association of West Darling, who lives in one of the most remote parts of the state, he says it's hard not to feel irrelevant when elections are won and lost in the big smoke.
"I understand that this election will be fought out across a swathe of seats in western Sydney, where many of the electorates are smaller than individual paddocks in pastoral country across far west NSW," Mr Gall said.
"Given the growing disconnect between urban voters and country NSW, at each election there is an increasing risk that the urban majority will elect parliamentarians that at best have no knowledge or interest in agriculture, and at worst work actively against our interests."
Nevertheless, Mr Gall says it feels like the overall result will be tight and the polls are suggesting that minority government is a distinct possibility.
Mr Gall said switched-on voters in the seat of Barwon were realising that returning Independent MP Roy Butler for a second term would be its best chance to stay on the government's radar regardless of the outcome.
"Certainly, the major parties have stumbled in the run-up to the election, and this hasn't gone unnoticed by voters," Mr Gall said.
"The National Party trashed the preselection process in the seat of Barwon, and the Labor Party machine gave their long serving Shadow Minister for Agriculture a very difficult position on the ballot paper from which to retain his seat in the Upper House," Mr Gall said.
"Such actions only serve to drive voters towards supporting minor parties and independents.
"It's going to be very interesting to see how everything pans out tonight, and potentially over subsequent days or weeks if the result is tight."
NSW Farmers CEO Pete Arkle said there had been a huge focus on western Sydney during the campaign with a lot of seats up for grabs and everyone predicting a pretty tight finish.
"But two-thirds of voters live outside of western Sydney and we've been out there asking where the commitments are for the rest of the state," Mr Arkle said.
"We know $1 out of every $7 in exports from NSW comes from agriculture, and a report from the Food and Agribusiness Growth Centre last year showed investing in value-adding could contribute an additional $50 billion to the economy by 2030, creating over 223,000 jobs in NSW.
"So we think agriculture has enormous opportunity to help the next state government get the economy pumping again."
NSW Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Regional NSW and Western NSW Mick Veitch has had a tough job travelling around the country knowing that he might not event get a seat in the Upper House.
Labor did not pre-select Mr Veitch - the party's only representative who has any actual knowledge of the issues facing regional and rural NSW - at the ALP conference in October.
That means Labor needs to win government and they have to get enough primary votes so he can actually get elected at number nine on the Labor Upper House ticket.
Despite this Mr Veitch said this election was about choices and the fundamental choice the voters of NSW would have to make when they go to vote on what kind of NSW they want to live in.
"It's a choice about more of the same - running down our essential services and the people who work in them, and more privatisation of our essential assets," Mr Veitch said.
"Or a fresh start under Labor, prioritising the people who look after us, our paramedics, nurses, teachers, police officers and firefighters.
"We know that at the front of voters minds is the unsustainable pressure on our healthcare system, the chronic teacher shortage in our schools and the skyrocketing cost of living."
Labor's commitment
He said Labor had a plan to recruit 500 more regional and rural paramedics and legislate safe staffing levels in NSW hospital systems.
They want to 10,000 more permanent teachers and end the historic underfunding of the public schools with a $400 million future education fund.
He said Labor's energy relief plan would mean NSW households who were hit hardest by rising electricity prices would receive $250 directly off their energy bill, and small businesses would receive $315.
Regionally, he said his party knows that weeds and pests were now costing NSW farmers $2 billion annually, which was why they would direct $10 million to a good neighbour program to tackle weed and pest infestations on government land and appoint an independent Biosecurity Commissioner.
He said Labor planned to invest a record $59 million into Landcare and $724m for immediate action on regional and rural roads.
Labor's view on seats
Mr Veitch said Labor was proud to have fielded a candidate in every single electorate across NSW.
For the first time in the history of the seat last year, Dr Michael Holland was elected as the Labor Member for Bega.
"This message this sent is clear, Labor understands the fundamental issues facing regional NSW and we are ready to be their advocates on Macquarie Street," he said.
Next door in Monaro, former Labor Member Steve Whan is running as a candidate.
In Goulburn, he said Labor had put forward a plan to reopen Wakefield Park Raceway, and deliver water security by fixing Yass water, with its candidate Michael Pilbrow a strong advocate for his community.
In Lismore, he said Janelle Saffin was an unrivalled advocate for her community and was the best possible person to represent their interests in parliament while next door Craig Elliot is also fighting day in and day out for his community and every vote he can get.
"We aren't taking any vote for granted. Since World War Two Labor has only won from opposition twice so we know there is still a huge mountain for us to climb, but we are proud of our team and the work the have done for their communities and they work the will do if elected," Mr Veitch said.
How has the campaign been?
"This campaign has been unlike others I have seen, and I have seen a lot in my time. I do believe there is a sense that people are ready for change, whether that is reflected in the polls is a matter for the voters," Mr Veitch said.
"I have travelled to every corner of this state speaking to regional communities about what matters to them, and I am committed that if I am re elected to parliament in continuing that momentum and being unwavering advocate for the interests of our regional communities."
Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said farmers understood better than anyone, "that to grow, you need the right conditions".
"That's why today is so important not just for farmers but for everyone living in regional NSW," Mr Saunders said.
"With Australia facing economic headwinds and interest rates already on the rise, you need to have confidence the next State Government has a long-term economic plan and the ability to steer an economy through tough times."
The Nat's long-term plan for farming
Mr Saunders said that plan included cutting the red tape and creating the right conditions for NSW farmers to do what they do best - produce the world's best food and fibre.
He said that was why they were putting another $1 billion into the Farm Innovation Fund that will give farmers access to long-term low-interest loans of up to $2 million to invest in the things that will help position their business for the future.
"It's why we'll create a new one-stop shop to provide farmers with the advice, support and planning strategies to tap into the value of their natural capital and build new revenue streams," Mr Saunders said.
He said they had appointed agriculture commissioner Daryl Quinlivan to chair the farm practices panel to support industry in their right to farm and find quicker resolutions to land use conflict.
He added the Coalition were also investing in fee-free training to help grow the workforce the farm sector needs.
"It's why we have worked to protect farmers' right to farm," Mr Saunders said.
"It's why we've invested more than any other jurisdiction in biosecurity to help protect the industry against potential incursions of diseases like foot and mouth - and why we've invested in developing the vaccines we need for peace of mind for the future.
"There's always more to do and we will have a busy first 100 days back in government implementing all of our commitments to make sure agriculture remains prosperous.
"We know this election will be close. Every vote in every seat matters.
"And while most of the media's attention is on western Sydney, you can ensure western NSW and southern and northern NSW keeps getting the investment it deserves."
