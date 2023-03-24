Today NSW voters will go to the polls and while the odds might favour a Labor win - we won't know until the counting is done.
Follow all the action - from this morning's sausage sizzles and action at the voting booths, to the vote count from 6pm live here:
Labor's leader, Chris Minns, is in one of the state's most marginal seats, while Liberal leader Dominic Perrottet is hoping to keep his party in power - the Coalition has held government in NSW since 2011.
At ACM our journalists will be following the two leaders on the ground throughout the day, while our journalists from Wagga Wagga in the NSW Riverina to Tamworth in the north east will keep you up to date with the action from across the state.
From 6pm, as polls close we'll bring you the key seats and results from across NSW.
Digital journalist for ACM's regional titles. Before this role, I was the digital specialist with ACM's Agricultural division and prior to that chief of staff at The Land, where I started as a journalist in 2006.
