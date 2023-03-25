A day out with family or meeting friends was a common story for many racegoers Friday, March 24.
The fine, sunny conditions made for an added bonus that helped bring an estimated 10,000 people through the gates of the picturesque racecourse.
It was an especially enjoyable day for Josie and Lucas Green, delighted to have been able to bring their almost nine-month old daughter, Sophie, to gold cup day, an event they have enjoyed by themselves in years past.
"It's so good coming back, especially as a mum," Mrs Green said.
"It's great to get out of the house and be back at the races especially after the COVID-19 pandemic."
Matching outfits with her daughter, Mrs Green said it was wonderful to see "all the effort the women put into fashion on the fields".
Mr Green said it was fantastic to attend the races with Sophie because "having a child shouldn't stop you from doing things".
"It's different, but we had a great time," he said.
Friends Leanne Bensley and David and Teresa McWaters said it was great to see the effort that had gone into the day.
"The day was wonderful," Ms Bensley said.
Mr McWaters said he had a couple of wins from a few wagers, but was "only betting for the fun of it".
While Mrs Bensley said she enjoyed the day for the fashions on the field, it was also a "nice event to spend with family and friends".
Live entertainment by tribute band Queen Forever had many punters dancing well into the afternoon.
Police were in large attendance throughout the day, but no fights broke out even though the sun was beaming and alcohol was flowing.
For Claudia Le Gourrierec, the day out with her family was exactly what she needed after "throwing together an outfit" only days before.
Together with her mother, Camilla, sister, Hannah, and brother, Andrew, she said the day was "amazing" - especially being able to support such a significant event for Albury.
"It's been a beautiful day, and it's so much fun being able to win on the horses," Mrs Le Gourrierec said.
Mrs Le Gourrierec said the event meant a lot to their family because they had not had time to properly unwind after opening their holistic skincare business, The Ritual Skin Studio, a few months ago.
"It's not just a solitude victory, everyone is celebrating," she said.
The day was captured by photographers James Wiltshire and Ash Smith.
