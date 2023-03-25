The Land
Adam Marshall wins Northern Tablelands in 2023 state election

Laurie Bullock
Laurie Bullock
Updated March 25 2023 - 8:26pm, first published 8:17pm
(Clockwise from left) Adam Marshall casts his vote at Armidale Town Hall, Labor's Yvonne Langenberg on election day, Jennie Waters and Justine Watts with democracy sausages at Newling Public School, party volunteers Keith Clarke, Pat Coupland and Liz Anderson.

Adam Marshall's fourth straight election win has seen him equal former MP's Richard Torbay and Ray Chappell.

