The Land
Home/Politics

Labor victorious in NSW election with Chris Minns as premier

Saffron Howden
Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Saffron Howden, and Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated March 25 2023 - 9:05pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Minns will be the new premier of NSW. Picture by AAP/Mick Tsikas

Labor has been returned to power in NSW for the first time in 12 years, leaving Tasmania with the only Coalition government in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saffron Howden

Saffron Howden

Editorial Trainer

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.