Incumbent Nationals candidate for Tamworth Kevin Anderson will keep his seat, and serve the electorate for a fourth term.
First elected in 2011, the win means Mr Anderson could hold the position for up to 16 years, if he serves the entire four years of his new term.
He had picked up 49 per cent of the formal votes by 9:15pm on election night.
"I've said all along, from day one, that you put people first and you let the politics take care of itself, and today, that's what we did in Tamworth," Mr Anderson said in his speech to a room of supporters.
While Mr Anderson retained his seat, the coalition state government, led by Dominic Perrottet, has lost to Labor.
"You know what? We can hold our head high. We know that the Tamworth electorate will be a very strong voice in an opposition government," he said.
He said continuing to deliver for the Tamworth electorate will be his focus now.
"To push hard, to hold the Labor government to account, and I think I know my way around Parliament, to keep them bloody honest," he said.
"It's onward and upward."
Coming up behind Mr Anderson in the tally on election night, was Independent Mark Rodda, with almost 5,000 votes at 9:15pm.
Mr Rodda cut close to winning Nundle Public School, picking up 111 votes to Mr Anderson's 138, but the incumbent has won every polling centre so far.
Counting will cease on election night by 10:30pm for staff and scrutineers' work health and safety.
Any counts not completed on election night will continue on the Monday following the election.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
