Finally, April rules day | In Fiona's Garden

APRIL is here, the month when I can repossess the garden.
From January to March the dry heat owns it, all I do is keep it going - watering, weeding, planting in March if I'm lucky.
But once April is here the garden is mine again.
There's time to catch up on things without getting hot and sunburnt and if I miss watering something for a day, it's no stress, there's always tomorrow.
Related reading:
Having said that, it's lucky the weather has cooled somewhat as there's plenty to do, starting with cutting back dead flowering stems of oyster plant (Acanthus spinosus), catmint (Nepeta) and my new foxglove Digiplexis 'Falcon Fire'.
Digiplexis foxgloves are hybrids of the hardy English foxglove (Digitalis) and its tender Canary Islands cousin, Isoplexis canariensisare.
It's a frost hardy perennial, flowering in late summer in a range of splashed and streaked reds, purples and yellows.
It's reasonably drought tolerant though mine needed watering during the most recent heatwave.
Other perennials that have finished flowering can be cut down now, including achilleas, daylilies ad Mediterranean Sea holly, Eryngium bourgatii.
Salvias can be cut down as their flowers fade.
Last December I cut back S. nemorosa 'Ostfriesland' when the first flush of upright, purple flowers had finished and I was thrilled when it bloomed again, just when the fluorescent pink flowers of Sedum 'Brilliancy' emerged, a chance but spectacular combination.
Fifteen centimetre cuttings of frost tender salvias can be taken now. S. leucantha, with narrow, deep grey leaves and velvety purple flowers, survives winter thickly mulched but takes ages to re-ignite in spring, so I'm hoping cuttings will get going more quickly.
Stem cuttings of most plants can be taken in April and it's a good month to stock up on standby silver foliage plants and easy small shrubs like rosemary, westringia and Caryoperis clandonensis, great for filling gaps.
Having sworn off herbaceous peonies a few years ago as too demanding, I got sucked in again by the recent good seasons.
Peonies are incredibly greedy feeders and love a hefty dose of manure as their leaves fade.
Water plants well and surround with mulch, preferably lucerne hay.
Failing manure, Seasol Powerfeed is an excellent complete fertiliser, but nothing beats manure for peonies and also hostas -they flourish on it.
April is the month to finish planting most spring flowering bulbs, including ranunculus and anemones; tulips can wait till May.
Plant hyacinths in pots now and pop them into a dark cupboard to flower indoors in midwinter; check regularly for dampness.
Hyacinths flower approximately three months after planting: just in time for our June and July family birthdays.
Autumn is changeover time for annuals in pots.
Pansy lovers might like to try the small wild pansy, Viola triicolour, a short-lived perennial that continues to flower through summer.
Lastly, April is great month for collecting seeds and berries.
My Viburnum x burkwoodii is bearing tiny red berries for the first time: Viburnums are devilishly slow from seed, but it would be fun to try.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.