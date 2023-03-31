The Land
Home/News

Finally, April rules day | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
April 1 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spring flowering Salvia nemorosa repeat flowers in autumn if cut back in early summer.
Spring flowering Salvia nemorosa repeat flowers in autumn if cut back in early summer.

APRIL is here, the month when I can repossess the garden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.